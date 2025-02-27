Africa records highest number of air accidents but with zero fatalities in 2024 – IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday released its 2024 Annual Safety Report indicating that there were 40.6 million flights in 2024 and seven fatal accidents.

The report indicated that Africa recorded the highest rate of accidents but with zero fatalities.

For the African region, there were 10 accidents in 2024, showing the all-accident rate rose from 8.36 per million sectors in 2023 to 10.59 in 2024, exceeding the five-year average of 8.46.

Africa (AFI) recorded the highest accident rate, though the fatality risk remained at zero for the second year in a row.

The most common accident types in 2024 were runway excursions, followed by those related to landing gear, according to the report, adding that 40 per cent of all accidents involving AFI-based operators were on turboprop aircraft.

Globally, IATA, representing some 340 airlines comprising more than 80% of global air traffic, reports that the industry delivered another year of strong overall performance on safety including showing improvements on the five-year average for several key parameters, but it took a step back from an exceptional performance in 2023.

The all-accident rate of 1.13 per million flights (one accident per 880,000 flights) was better than the five-year average of 1.25 but worse than the 1.09 recorded in 2023.

There were seven fatal accidents in 2024, on 40.6 million flights. That is higher than the single fatal accident recorded in 2023 and the five-year average of five fatal accidents.

The report indicated that there were 244 onboard fatalities in 2024, compared to the 72 fatalities reported in 2023 and the five-year average of 144.

Fatality risk remained low at 0.06, below the five-year average (0.10), although double the 0.03 reported in 2023.

“Even with recent high-profile aviation accidents, it is important to remember that accidents are extremely rare. There were 40.6 million flights in 2024 and seven fatal accidents. Moreover, the long-term story of aviation safety is one of continuous improvement.

“A decade ago, the five-year average (2011-2015) was one accident for every 456,000 flights. Today, the five-year average (2020-2024) is one accident for every 810,000 flights. That improvement is because we know that every fatality is one too many.

“We honour the memory of every life lost in an aviation accident with our deepest sympathies and ever-greater resolve to make flying even safer. And for that, the accumulation of safety data, including the 2024 safety report, is our most powerful tool,” Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, said.