Africa has what it takes to develop itself – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that Africa has what it takes to develop itself and the time to act is now.

He said this in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, yesterday during a meeting with his

Rwandan counterpart, President Paul Kagame.

The two leaders are in Abu Dhabi to attend the Sustainability Week holding between January 12 and 18.

In a post on his official X handle, @officialABAT, the president wrote,

“This evening, on the eve of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, I had meaningful conversations with Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

“Africa has what it takes to develop itself. We have the resources, the people, and the capacity. We must look inward to improve intra-African trade and collaboration to benefit the African people and the continent. The time for Africa is now.”

Earlier, the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, had said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, invited Tinubu to attend the summit.

Tinubu is expected to use the summit to stress his administration’s reforms, including those related to energy sufficiency, transportation, public health and economic development.