Africa Agric Dialogue 2024 seeks sustainable food, medicine security

The 2024 Africa Agriculture Dialogue (AAD) in Des Moines, Iowa, USA will explore ways of building resilience in the continent’s food system, organisers said.

This event aims to unite high-level stakeholders to form a coalition for Africa’s agribusiness ecosystem while celebrating this year’s World Food Prize.

Convened by the Novo Modo Company, owners of the AgroAfrica Magazine Brand, AAD seeks to address critical issues such as food insecurity, climate change, and economic uncertainty that impact agriculture across Africa.

SPONSOR AD

Dr Obi Adigwe, Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) and Chairman for Advocacy and Engagement at AAD, expressed optimism for fruitful discussions aimed at creating sustainable connections between food security and health.

The event is designed to facilitate collaboration among multi-sectoral partners, charting a pathway towards resilience and shared prosperity in Africa’s agribusiness ecosystem.

The organisers said AAD 2024 provides an opportunity for Nigeria to showcase its commitment to food security and agribusiness development on a global platform, underlining the importance of cooperative efforts in addressing the continent’s food security challenges.