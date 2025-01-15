AFRD: Honour wounded, fallen soldiers, Centre tells Nigerians

The Centre for Wounded Servicemen and Fallen Heroes Supports Fund, on Tuesday appealed to all Nigerians to always honour wounded servicemen and fallen heroes for the great sacrifices made for the country.

It specifically said by caring for their families left behind, their sacrifices are a stark reminder of the cost of freedom and the high price that was paid for Nigerians’ liberties.

According to the Board Chairman of the Centre, Cecil Esekhiagbe, a retired General, it’s a time to reflect on the sacrifices of fallen heroes and to pay tribute for their legacy of courage, dedication and selflessness.

Esekhiagbe, in a statement, prayed for those who he said had courageously laid down their lives for the cause of freedom, saying may the examples of their sacrifice inspire Nigerians.

The Centre’s boss commended the president, Bola Tinubu, service chiefs and other security heads strides in national security.

He said under the president watch, it’s on record that the military and para-military forces have gallantly saved the country from terrible national security calamities.