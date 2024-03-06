Afenifere demands immediate restructuring, challenges Tinubu’s commitment

The Pan-Yoruba social political group, Afenifere, has issued a strong call for the immediate restructuring of Nigeria, directly challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to…

The group, known for its advocacy for regional autonomy and good governance, emphasized that Tinubu, having risen to power on the platform of their ideology, must deliver on his promises to the Nigerian people.

Speaking at a press briefing after a caucus meeting held at the residence of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a factional leader of the group, its Publicity Secretary, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, announced the completion of the group’s comprehensive blueprint for restructuring the country.

The blueprint advocates for the adoption of a parliamentary system of government, which Afenifere believes will streamline governance, reduce corruption, and make elections more affordable.

Afenifere reminded Tinubu of his history as a vocal advocate for restructuring, citing his legal battles with the federal government during former President Obasanjo’s administration as evidence of his commitment.

The group insisted that Tinubu, as a product of Afenifere’s ideology, must not waver in his resolve to implement the much-needed reforms.

“Tinubu himself is a product of Afenifere, he was elected on the platform and ideology of Afenifere. He took the federal government to court under the leadership of former President Obasanjo for 31 times in an effort to implement restructuring,” Adejumo emphasized.

He said they felt Tinubu didn’t do anything about the demand for restructuring during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari because he was bidding his (Tinubu time), “But now that Tinubu is in a position of power, he is accountable to all of us as a product of Afenifere. This reflects the collective desire of the Yoruba people, as demonstrated during the Afenifere gathering in Adamasingba, Ibadan, Oyo State in 2017, where we unequivocally expressed our demand for restructuring.

“The 2017 meeting also included representatives from the South-South, South-East, and the Middle Belt, marking the inception of what we now call the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum. We continue to convene at this forum, awaiting submissions from other zones. We are submitting what we presented at the 2014 National Conference, albeit with some modifications. Subsequently, we will present it to the National Assembly for their approval,” Adejumo added.

He said the blueprint, developed through extensive consultations and research, is a roadmap for a more efficient and accountable government in Nigeria.