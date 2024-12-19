Afenifere calls for unconditional release of Farotimi

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has intervened in the ongoing face-off between legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola and activist, Dele Farotimi, calling for unconditional release of the activist.

The organisation at a World Press Conference held at the residence of its leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos said while it was not talking about the merit or demerit of the case, the procedure and manner of arrest of the activist was condemnable.

Deputy Leader of the Group, Oba Oladipo Olaitan who addressed the press conference expressed concern over the continued incarceration of Farotimi over a bailable offence.

Farotimi, a member of the National Caucus of Afenifere, was arrested on Tuesday December 3, 2024 in his office in Lekki Lagos by plain-clothed police officers from Ekiti State Police Command over a petition by Babalola.

Babalola had claimed he was defamed in the book written by Farotimi titled, “Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System.”

The Chief Magistrate Court in Ekiti has reserved a ruling on his bail application until December 20.

But Afenifere Deputy Leader criticised the chief magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun, for denying bail, describing the charges as bailable.

He stated that what is happening to Farotimi represented a script playing out as the charges are bailable and should have been granted bail on self-recognisance.

“It is Dele Farotimi today, it could be you tomorrow,” the Deputy Leader added.