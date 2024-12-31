AFCON winner, Ideye, joins Enyimba on short term contract

A member of the Super Eagles’ 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning squad, Brown Ideye, has joined former African champions Enyimba on a short term contract.

The unveiling of the former player took place yesterday in Aba even as speculations were rife that he was going to sign for his state club, Rivers United.

Enyimba who recently sacked their former coach Yemi Olarewanju and unveiled Stanley Eguma as his replacement are hoping that Ideye will bring his wealth of experience to bear on the team.

The ‘Peoples Elephants’ playing in Group D of this year’s CAF Confederation Cup have failed to win in the three matches against Al Masry, Zamalek all of Egypt and Black Bulls of Mozambique.

They have drawn at home against title holders Zamalek and lost to Al Masry and Black Bulls who defeated them 2-0 and 3-0 respectively.

In the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Enyimba who have four outstanding matches are 11th in the table with 23 points from 15 matches.

However, with the signing of Ideye, expectations are high that the dwindling fortunes of the most successful football club in Nigeria might come to a halt.

Ideye who started his professional career with Ocean Boys in 2006 and made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2010 last played for Al Yarmouk in Kuwait in 2022 scoring four goals in eight appearances.

Before then, he had played for Sochaux, Dynamos Kyiv, West Bromwich Albion, Olympiacos and a host of other clubs.

Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi are the other Super Eagles players who are playing in the NPFL for Kano Pillars.