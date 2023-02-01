AFCON U-17: Golden Eaglets drawn into tough Group B

Nigeria’s U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets have been drawn in Group B of 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, which includes Morocco, South Africa…

Nigeria’s U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets have been drawn in Group B of 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, which includes Morocco, South Africa and Zambia.

The competition, which will take place in Algeria from April 29 to May 19, 2023, will feature 12 nations competing to be crowned the continent’s new U-17 champions.

At the draw ceremony conducted inside the Cercle Nationale d’Armee in Algiers yesterday, host nation Algeria birthed in Group A and must be in attrition with Senegal, Congo and Somalia. Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso and South Sudan make up Group C.

Nigeria, who are champions of the WAFU B zone and are coached by former Nigeria FIFA World Cup winner Nduka Ugbade, will contest their games in the city of Constantine. Group A will make home in Algiers while Annaba welcomes the teams in Group C.

All four top-placed teams at the tournament now scheduled for 29th April – 19th May will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Peru later this year.

The Golden Eaglets enter the competition as two-time champions and will look to make it three, having won in 2001 and 2007, finished second in 1995 and 2013, and third in 2003.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles’ head coach, José Santos Peseiro was on hand as the Golden Eaglets hammered Ikon Allah Academy 9-0 and Propel Sporting Academy 6-0 in two friendly sessions played within hours at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project, Abuja yesterday.

“I must say I have been impressed by a number of players in this team. They are headed for great things if they keep level heads and remain disciplined,” Peseiro said as he welcomed NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi towards the tail end of the second encounter.