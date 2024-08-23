AFCON qualifiers: Super Eagles for training camp in Uyo on Sept 1

The Super Eagles are set to begin their training camp in Uyo on September 1, as they prepare for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations…

The Super Eagles are set to begin their training camp in Uyo on September 1, as they prepare for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.

The camp will open in Uyo, where the three-time African champions will finalize their strategies for the crucial matches ahead.

On September 7, the Super Eagles will host the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, with the match scheduled to kick off at 5 pm. Shortly after this encounter, they will depart for Rwanda, where they are set to face another 2026 World Cup qualifying rival in the second AFCON qualifier, just three days later.

Currently, the Super Eagles are without a head coach, as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has yet to appoint a new leader following the departure of Finidi George in June. The delay in the appointment has raised concerns, especially with the upcoming qualifiers drawing near.

Recently, Senator John Enoh, the Minister of Sports, assured fans that a new coach would be announced soon.

During an appearance on “Politics Tonight” on Channels TV, he acknowledged the urgency of the situation, particularly with the Benin Republic match less than 30 days away. Enoh emphasized that the appointment would be made “sooner rather than later,” a statement that has provided some relief to concerned fans.

Several names have been linked to the vacant coaching position, including Hervé Renard, known for his extensive experience in African football, having managed the national teams of Zambia, Angola, Ivory Coast, and Morocco.

Other potential candidates include former Sweden coach Janne Andersson, Eric Chelle, and local options like Samson Siasia and Salisu Yusuf. However, the NFF has kept its decision tightly under wraps, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the announcement.