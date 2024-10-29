✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News

AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles to play Rwanda Nov. 18

super eagles celebrate after scoring against the palancas negras of angola yesterday
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has picked November 18 for Nigeria’s final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Rwanda.

The match is scheduled for the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday by Nigeria Football Federations (NFF).

The Matchday 6 encounter will draw the curtain on the race from Group D for slots at the 35th Africa Cup of Nations finals to be held in Morocco.

The competition kicks off in December 2025/January 2026.

CAF has also appointed Moroccan match officials for the game, with Samir Guezzaz in the role of referee for the encounter, expected to kick off at 5 p.m.

His compatriots Zakaria Brinsi, Abdessamad Abertoune and Kech Chaf Mustapha, will serve as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official, respectively.

Prosper Harrison Addo from Ghana will be the commissioner while Somalian Ali Mohamed Ahmed will be in the referee assessor.

For the Matchday 5 clash with Benin Republic at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on November 14, 2024, which will kick off at 8 p.m., Nigeria time, CAF has appointed officials from Senegal to superintend.

Issa Sy will be the referee, his compatriots Djibril Camara, Nouha Bangoura and El Hadji Amadou Sy will serve as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official, respectively.

Rene Williams Sere from Cote d’ Voire will be the commissioner while Angolan Inacio Manuel Candido will be referee assessor. (NAN)

