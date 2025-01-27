AFCON 2025: Nigeria Drawn Against Tunisia, Tanzania, Uganda In Group C

The Nigerian Super Eagles have been drawn against Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda for the upcoming African Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Nigerian team was drawn in Group C during the ceremony that was held in Morocco on Monday.

Daily Trust reports that the 2025 edition of the tournament will be the 35th edition of the competition.

The Super Eagles will be looking to win its fourth AFCON title after losing out in the finals against host Ivory Coast in the last edition of the tournament.

The Full Group Stage

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique