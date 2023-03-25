AFCON 2023: Super Eagles lose to Guinea-Bissau in Abuja

The race for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has gotten harder after the Super Eagles of Nigeria lost by a lone goal to the…

The Nigerians showed glimpses of their qualities in the opening minutes of the game as they put their opponents on the back foot at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja as Super Eagles lose five consecutive games for the first time.

The forward line led by arguably the most in-form striker in the world, Victor Osimhen created some decent chances but were snaped by the ever-vigilant Guinea-Bissau defence line.

With the Super Eagles camped in their opponent’s half, the Wild Dogs who apparently had more speed in their boots broke through the high defence line of the Jose Peseiro boys.

In the 29th minute, the away side broke through the defence to silence the teeming fans in the stadium and lead 1-0. They held on to this slim lead till the first half ended.

At the restart of the second half, Peseiro made some tactical changes by substituting Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman for Paul Onuachu and Moses Daddy Simon as the three-time African champions sought a way back into the game.

In the 50th minute, Peseiro was forced to make another change after Kevin Akpoguma got injured following a head clash with his marker.

Ndidi Wilfred who was the stand-in captain had the best chance to level the score for Nigeria after he was teed-up by Victor Osimhen but failed to score. Several chances were created by the team but failed to score.

The Eagles have the chance to return to summit of the group when they play the second leg on Tuesday in Morocco.