Afan Festival: Celebrating Kagoro’s cultural heritage

In the serene town of Kagoro, nestled among the picturesque hills of Kaura Local Government Area in Southern Kaduna, an extraordinary celebration of culture and tradition unfolds every January 1. The Afan Festival, one of the most anticipated events in northern Nigeria, showcases the rich history and enduring heritage of Kagoro people.

Rooted in tradition and shaped by history, Afan Festival is a cultural event that serves as a bridge between generations. It brings together the people of Kagoro, their neighbours and visitors across the country and beyond to celebrate unity, resilience and gratitude.

The name Afan means mountain or hill in the local dialect, symbolising the deep connection between Kagoro people and their natural surroundings. The hills of Kagoro have played a significant role in the community’s history, serving as fortresses during times of conflict and as a source of spiritual strength.

Historically, the Afan Festival marks the end of the annual farming season and the beginning of the hunting season. It is a time to give thanks for a bountiful harvest and prepare for the hunting expeditions that sustain the community. The origin of the festival is closely tied to Katagwan, a legendary founding father of Kagoro, whose remarkable hunting skills and bravery are celebrated to this day.

The celebration begins with a grand parade that winds through the streets of Kagoro, showcasing the vibrancy and diversity of the community. Men and women dressed in colourful traditional attire perform dances that reflect the rhythms of their history.

Hunters take centre stage, dressed in animal skins and carrying traditional weapons. Their performances are a tribute to the hunting traditions of the past, with dances that depict bravery, strategy and triumph. Women join in with synchronised steps, their songs and movements narrating tales of joy, gratitude and hope.

The Afan Festival is not just a cultural event, it is homecoming for sons and daughters of Kagoro. Many return from far and wide to reconnect with their roots, bringing along friends and well-wishers. The festival is a melting pot of cultures, a celebration of diversity and reminder of the strength that comes from unity.

Traditional dances by various groups are performed with great energy and enthusiasm, each dance carrying a unique meaning, reflecting different aspects of Kagoro history and way of life and those of other tribes that partake with their traditional dance. The audience, both young and old, is drawn into the performances, clapping, singing and dancing along.

Preserving a rich heritage

At its core, the Afan Festival is about preserving the culture and tradition of the Kagoro people. Elders use the occasion to educate the youth about their history, values and identity through storytelling, music and dance. The essence of Kagoro’s heritage is passed down to future generations.

Speaking at the occasion, the Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani, who was represented by his deputy, Hajiya Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe at the 2025 Afan Cultural Festival in Kagoro, described the event as a source of pride, not just for the people of Kagoro, Kaura or Kaduna State but the entire country.

“Afan Festival is not just a cultural celebration but also a powerful tool for unity. Today, we gather with joy and thanksgiving, united under this year’s theme, ‘The Year of Renaissance.’ Indeed, this is a season of renewal, growth and hope for Afan Festival, our community and our state.

“Afan Festival is more than just a cultural celebration, it is a powerful tool for unity. Each year, it attracts people from all over Nigeria, bridging divides and fostering harmony among diverse groups. This festival exemplifies what we can achieve when we come together to celebrate our shared heritage and values.

“Cultural diversity is one of our greatest strengths in Kaduna State; and today, we witness how Afan Festival promotes this diversity, not just within Kaura Local Government Area but across Kaduna State. From the colourful display of our tradition to the vibrancy of the music, dance and attire, Afan Festival showcases the richness of our cultural heritage, which flourishes in our diversity,” she said.

She said that as a government they remained committed to supporting cultural activities that bring people together.

“Initiatives like the Kaduna State Festival of Arts and Culture, the Southern Kaduna Cultural Festival, and community celebrations like the Afan Festival reflect our determination to preserve and promote our cultural heritage. We will also continue to uphold the traditions of the northern durbar as they are all vital in fostering understanding, unity and economic growth,” she concluded.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and chairman of the occasion, Tajuddeen Abbas, who was represented by the chairman, House Committee on Health and member representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency, Amos Gwamna Magaji, commended the cultural significance of the festival. He said the 10th National Assembly, through its Committee on Culture and Tourism, was committed to promoting traditions and fostering unity across Nigeria.

In his speech, the paramount ruler of Kagoro (Gworok), His Royal Highness Ufuwai Bonet, said the festival served as a pivot for promoting unity and preserving the Kagoro culture for future generations. He commended the Kaduna State Government for supporting farmers with inputs, and appealed to the state and local governments to double their efforts at ensuring peace and security in the region.

The traditional ruler emphasised the importance of this renaissance and called on the community to uphold their tradition, while embracing progress, ensuring that the values of their forebears are not lost in the face of modernisation.

Traditional rulers across Southern Kaduna graced the occasion, further emphasising the importance of the festival in uniting the people of the region.

The festival also serves as a platform for promoting peace and unity. In recent years, the Kagoro community, like many others in Southern Kaduna, has faced challenges, including conflicts and insecurity.

The Afan Festival is a testament to the resilience of Kagoro people and their commitment to building a harmonious society.

Economic and tourism opportunities

Beyond its cultural significance, Afan Festival has become a driver of economic growth. The influx of visitors boosts local businesses, from hotels and restaurants to artisans and traders, even as vendors line the streets, offering traditional crafts, delicacies and souvenirs, creating a vibrant marketplace that benefits the local economy.

The festival also highlights the potential of cultural tourism in Kagoro. With its stunning landscapes, rich history and vibrant traditions, Kagoro has the potential to become a major tourist destination. The proposed Kagoro Hill Resort, if revived, could further enhance the area’s appeal, attracting more visitors and creating jobs for the local community.

Year of Renaissance

The theme of this year’s festival, “Kagoro: The Year of Renaissance,” reflects the community’s resolve to revive its cultural values and address the challenges facing its people. It is a call to return to the core principles of honesty, unity and hard work that have defined Kagoro people for generations.

In his address, the national president, Gworok (Kagoro) Development Association, Professor Duniya Giles Gambo, said this year’s theme was in recognition of their efforts to purge themselves of all the negative things that led them to a state of crisis such as unproductiveness, immorality and injustice, among others.

He commended Kaduna State and Kaura Local Government for supporting the festival, and appealed to the state government to revive the Kagoro Hill tourism project, which was initiated but abandoned.

Afan Festival is also a time of thanksgiving as Kagoro people express their appreciation to God for his blessings, peace, good health and successful harvest. They also acknowledge the efforts of the Kaduna State Government in promoting development and restoring security in the region.

The chief of Kagoro and other leaders use the festival as an opportunity to advocate community needs, including improved infrastructure, education and health care. They appeal to the government and other stakeholders to support initiatives that will enhance the quality of life in Kagoro and ensure the sustainability of the festival.

Looking to the future

Kagoro people, united in their heritage, look forward to a future of peace, progress and prosperity. Afan Festival is not just a celebration, it is a testament to the resilience and unity of a people who cherish their past while embracing the future.

By preserving and promoting the festival, Kagoro community ensures that its culture continues to thrive, serving as a source of pride and inspiration for generations to come.