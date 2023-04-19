AEDC to boost Abuja electricity with 3 new feeders

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said it will boost power supply in Abuja as it commissioned three new 33 kilovolts (kV) feeders to…

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said it will boost power supply in Abuja as it commissioned three new 33 kilovolts (kV) feeders to evacuate power from the new 132/33kV Dawaki GIS transmission substation.

According to a statement by the Chief Marketing Officer, Donald Etim, yesterday, AEDC evacuated the initial load from the facility on Monday evening, on two feeders.

AEDC said the new 33kV feeders will de-load Gwarinpa and Life Camp 33kV feeders from AT2 Katampe, as well as Dawaki and Bwari 33kV feeders from AT4 Kubwa transmission substation.

Commenting on this, the Managing Director/CEO of AEDC, Adeoye Fadeyibi, said the project will improve power supply availability within Gwarinpa, Dawaki, Katampe, Life Camp, Kubwa, Bwari, and environs.

“We are thrilled to announce the successful commissioning of our new 33KV feeders, which is a proof of our commitment to meeting the growing electricity needs of our customers.”

Also commenting, Etim said: “The commissioning of these new feeders is a strategic move to address the increased demand for electricity in these areas and ensure an efficient and reliable power supply to our customers.

“As the load evacuation phase unfolds in the next few weeks, load may be adjusted gradually as we observe the feeder performances.”