AEDC restores power after 4 months in FCT council

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has restored electricity in Abaji Area Council after four months of blackout.

City & crime reports that the blackout followed a windstorm which pulled down some electric poles on April 16, 2024.

It was gathered that the absence of electricity caused hardship to most residents, especially access to potable water from boreholes.

City & Crime further gathered that the council’s Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Abdullahi, and the House of Representatives Member for Abuja South, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, engaged the management of AEDC to replace the poles and restore electricity.