AEDC attributes power outage in parts of FCT to technical fault

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has attributed the power outage in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to a technical fault on the feeder serving the areas.

The company made this known in a statement posted on its X handle in Abuja on Monday.

The company listed the areas affected to include Jabi, Kado, Life Camp, Idu, Karmo, Citec Mbora, Airport Road, Nile University, Karimajiji, Kuchingoro communities, Lugbe FHA 1, NIA Senior and Junior, Baba Gida Market, Mr Biggs among others.

SPONSOR AD

‘’We regret to inform you that the power outage is due to a technical fault on the feeder serving these areas,” it said.

According to the company, its dedicated technical team was working tirelessly to restore power as quickly as possible. (NAN)