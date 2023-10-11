AECF launches N8.4bn initiative to empower Kano women

The Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF) has launched a Can$15.7million (8.4bn) initiative to invest in women along the agriculture value chains in Kano. The initiative…

The initiative tagged Investing in Women in Nigeria (IIW-Nigeria), a Can$15.7 million funded by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) seeks to among other things transform the role of women in agriculture value chains in Kano to increase incomes, improve climate resilience, and transform their livelihoods.

The target value chains include maize, rice, soya bean, groundnut, and poultry with the program expected to identify unique and innovative business ideas with demonstrable social impact.

It was gathered that while using a challenge fund model, investees in the programme who offer innovative solutions in the target value chains will be identified through a competitive process that provides fair and equal access to available funding through non-repayable grants.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative on Tuesday, the CEO of the AECF, Victoria Sabula, revealed that IIW-Nigeria will also provide non-financial technical assistance on gender equality, human rights advocacy, business and management and climate smart agriculture, adding that a customized technical assistance will be provided through the AECF Advisory Studio.

“Through the Investing in Women in Nigeria Programme, we will promote women’s economic empowerment in the agricultural sector by investing in businesses and cooperatives operating in various agricultural value chains,” she said.

Also speaking, Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf the launch of the programme marks the dawn of a new era in Kano state.

“As we launch the ‘Investing in Women in Nigeria Programme,’ in partnership with AECF, we are investing not just in the future of our agriculture sector but in the strength, resilience, and boundless potential of our women. In empowering our women, we empower our entire state and nation,” he said.

The program, according to documents, will foster partnership and close coordination with multiple stakeholders, including business membership organizations, community-based organizations, women’s rights organizations, financial institutions, and government ministries, including agriculture, women’s affairs, commerce, and cooperative development.

Daily Trust reports that AECF is a leading non-profit development organization supporting innovative agribusiness and renewable energy enterprises to reduce rural poverty, promote resilient communities, and create jobs.

