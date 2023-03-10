Advice to President-elect

Let me start by thanking the Almighty Allah for making the presidential election peaceful and credible. May Allah SWT make the gubernatorial and state assembly…

Let me start by thanking the Almighty Allah for making the presidential election peaceful and credible. May Allah SWT make the gubernatorial and state assembly elections most peaceful and credible.

As a patriotic citizen, who always has the country first before any other thing, I find it necessary to write to the the President-elect Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu with view to share with him the following suggestions for the good of our dear country.

1. President Ahmed Bola Tinubu should run his administration with much focus on the social and economic well-being of Nigerians as the socio-economic deficiencies were the major reasons for the proliferation of crimes and insecurity in the country.

2. The administration should try and come up with a new policy that accommodates traditional security system that will encourage active community participation in addressing security challenges bedeviling the country. This will complement the efforts of the formal security apparatus especially in the areas of information sharing and adequate neighborhood watch.

3. The administration should give special attention and review the existing education policies with a view to put things as appropriate and to upgrade the educational standard at all levels.

4. Youths development should also be one of the priorities of Asiwaju’s administration so as to have a renewed hope for the next generations.

5. All existing projects should be completed within the stipulated time so as to move on with other projects.

6. The administration should make all its appointees accountable for all the tasks assigned to them and should not entertain any sort of negligence of duty and misconduct as that will make the administration successful in the discharge of its duties.

I finally wish the new administration a successful taking over and pray that the Almighty Allah who brought the administration on board will continue to guide and support the administration in all its activities.

Usman Suleiman Sarki, Department of Sociology,

Federal University Dutse