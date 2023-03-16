Advans Lafayette Microfinance Bank grows branch network to 30

Advans Lafayette Microfinance Bank has grown its branches network to 30 to deepen financial inclusion. The 30 branches were launched recently during the Lagos Trade…

Advans Lafayette Microfinance Bank has grown its branches network to 30 to deepen financial inclusion.

The 30 branches were launched recently during the Lagos Trade Fair to mark its 10th year anniversary.

The branches are to provide financial services to local communities, to attract new clients and boost economic growth in the region. “It’s also a reflection of the bank’s strong business growth in Nigeria and a result of its strategic expansion drive in the country,” the bank said.

Commenting, Gaetan Debuchy, MD/CEO of Advans Lafayette Microfinance Bank, said, “We have come a long way since our inception in Nigeria, and we owe our success to our staff members, clients, and stakeholders.

“This is also part of the activities lined up to celebrate our 10th anniversary in Nigeria. We are proud of the milestones in our journey over the past 10 years. From humble beginnings to becoming a leader in the microfinance industry in Nigeria, we have come a long way. We started with a small team of dedicated professionals and over the years, our team has grown significantly, we currently have about 800 staff providing top-notch services to our clients.” said.

“We are delighted to celebrate our 10th anniversary and the opening of our 30th branch in Nigeria. We remain committed to supporting economic growth and development across the country by providing accessible financial services to everyone.”