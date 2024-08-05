Aduda drums support for new Karu chief

Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda has called on indigenes and residents of Karu in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT to support the new…

Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda has called on indigenes and residents of Karu in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT to support the new Sa’Karuyi of Karu Chiefdom, Joseph Danfulani Narayi.

Aduda, while speaking at a reception organised for the new Karu chief on Saturday, said giving support to him would enhance peace, unity and development of the chiefdom.

Also speaking, a former President of the Karu Ggagyi Development Association (KAGBADA), Comrade Dangara Jimiko, said it was time for the youths of Karu to put heads together to support the new Sa’Karuyi of Karu so that he would succeed in leading the chiefdom to greater heights.

He commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for filling the vacant stool of Karu Chiefdom following the death of the late Sa’Karuyi of Karu, Emmanuel Kyauta Yepwi.

On his part, the new Sa’Karuyi of Karu, Chief Narayi, appreciated Wike, Aduda, as well as the kingmakers of the chiefdom, for appointing him to fill the vacant stool.

He called on those that contested the stool with him to join hands with him so that they worked together for peace, development and unity of the chiefdom.