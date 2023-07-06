ADP: EU report provides Opportunity for improvement

National Chairman, Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr. Yabagi Sani, has described the European Union report on the 2023 general elections as a “well-researched document that can help Nigeria strengthen its electoral process”.

Speaking at the National headquarters of the party in Abuja, Yabagi called on the stakeholders to see the report as an opportunity for improvement.

The ADP chairman, who presented certificate of return to the winner of the Imo state Governorship primary, Dr Nwoga Onyekachi Steve, also commended President Bola Tinubu for taking a very bold step in removing fuel subsidy.

He added that the corruption that had dogged subsidy should be investigated and culprits punished.

He said: “Nigerians are groaning under the unbearable yoke of the removal of Subsidy. We are of the opinion that fuel subsidy removal should not just be removal for its sake but that the Federal Government should dig deep into how the whole system has been working from its inception till date. What we are saying in effect is, the massive corruption in fuel subsidy regime should be probed and sanctions meted out to culprits.

“We advise the Federal Government to deploy scientific and calculated method to administer the palliatives. For instance, the government can give food vouchers or stamps to the poorest of the poor; palliatives can be given to farmers by way of provision of farming inputs like fertilisers and agro chemicals. It could be recalled that farmers were enlisted into farmers wallet introduced by Mr Akinwumi Adesina as Minister of Agriculture under the Goodluck Jonathan administration. That formula can be used because of its transparency.”

He also called on those in authority to cut down their excesses that tends to show affluence to the common man, adding that is not good enough.

Speaking after receiving his certificate, Dr Nwoga Onyekachi Steve the ADP governorship candidate for the November 11 election in Abia state said he was ready to restore peace to Imo state.

He said Imo state before now was know as a milestone for peace and even became the capital of tourism in Nigeria, capital of Education in Nigeria.

“But the Imo we know has changed, we are pained as a people, Imo people all across the world come home yearly, but they now do zoom meetings. The present crop of leaders have tried their best. A situation where even those in the state are running away is not good enough. Imolites can do something about the situation and help is on the way,” he promised.

