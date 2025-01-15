Adopt Hausa as language of instruction in schools, Bago urges Northern govs

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has urged his colleagues in the northern states to review the education curriculum and adopt Hausa as the language of teaching in the region.

He said English should only be taught in primary and secondary schools in the North as a subject but not as language of instruction.

Bago stated this at the National Literary Colloquium to celebrate the 60th birthday of a Literary icon, BM Dzukogi, the founder of the Hilltop Arts Foundation at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, Minna.

He said if adopting Hausa as a regional language of teaching and instruction would inspire enrolment and facilitate understanding among pupils and students, the northern governors should consider adopting it to reduce the rate of out-of-school children.

He, however, urged parents to equip their children with books and other valuable reading materials to broaden their faculty of thinking.

Bago said promoting reading culture is one of the best ways to save future generations from the current societal degeneration.

He said the state government would collaborate with the Hilltop Arts Foundation to promote reading culture in the country.

Bago said his administration plans to merge some schools to have vocational training as a way of fostering teaching and learning of skills.