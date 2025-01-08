Admiral Okoja outlines vision for Nigeria’s maritime industry in 2025

Chairman, Mercury Maritime Concession Company Limited (MMCC) Admiral Andrew Okoja has set forth his expectations for Nigeria’s maritime industry in 2025, emphasizing the need for concrete development and sector-wide transformation.

Speaking on the nation’s maritime outlook, Admiral Okoja highlighted the anticipated commencement of the USD $27.29 BN Escravos Seaport Industrial) project, which he believes will have a ground-breaking effect on the economy of Nigeria.

He underscored the importance of optimizing Nigeria’s multimodal transportation system—integrating marine, rail, road, and air networks—to drive significant improvements within the industry.

“This transformation will be aimed at maximizing economic development by stimulating investment, commerce, trade, and industries,” Admiral Okoja stated.

He expressed confidence that 2025 will mark a turning point for the maritime sector, setting the stage for long-term economic growth and infrastructural advancement.

While Admiral Okoja (rtd) remains confident that ESIC project will impact maximally on the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he noted that the continued delay by the relevant agencies of federal government in issuing a revalidation letter to enable the project financiers commence the funding of the project is hampering progress of the project.

As it stands, only the Delta State government has fulfilled its obligation by validating the erstwhile approval granted for the land to host ESIC project in Delta State as well as those of other seven related beneficiary states.

This, he said, is because of the prolonged delay of the federal government in giving a final approval for the project’s take off.

Okoja, whose firm is the concept developer and lead promoter of ESIC project stated that the two principal development and financial partners are ready to commit funds for the commencement of the project.