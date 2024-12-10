Ademola Adeyemi-Bero appointed Chairman OPEC Board of Governors

Nigeria has reaffirmed its leadership in the global energy sector with the appointment of Mr. Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, Nigeria’s Governor for OPEC, as Chairman of the OPEC Board of Governors for 2025.

His appointment was confirmed at the 189th meeting of the OPEC Conference.

This was made known in a statement signed by the SA. Media and Communication to the Minister of Petroleum, Nneamaka Okafor on Tuesday.

Prior to his appointment as the Chairman of the OPEC Board of Governors, he was confirmed as Nigeria’s OPEC Governor for the year 2025.

This role highlights Nigeria’s influence within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and underscores the nation’s commitment to shaping global energy policies.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, hailed Mr. Adeyemi-Bero’s elevation as a testament to the country’s active contributions to the global oil industry.

He emphasized that this appointment provides Nigeria with a vital platform to advocate for balanced energy policies that benefit oil producers, consumers, and the global economy.

The Honourable Minister also expressed profound gratitude to Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, the outgoing Nigerian OPEC Governor, for his exemplary service.

He acknowledged Ambassador Aduda’s instrumental role in advancing Nigeria’s interests within OPEC and ensuring the country’s influential presence in global energy discussions.

In addition, OPEC appointed Eng. Adeeb Al-Aama, Governor of Saudi Arabia for OPEC, as the Alternate Chairman of the Board of Governors for 2025.

The OPEC Conference brought together representatives from member countries to address significant issues, including reports from the Secretary-General and the Economic Commission Board (ECB), and to deliberate on critical internal matters.

The Conference also extended the tenure of His Excellency Haitham Al Ghais as OPEC Secretary General for another three years, effective August 1, 2025. Member nations commended his exceptional leadership and the Secretariat’s unwavering commitment to the organization’s objectives.