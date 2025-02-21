Adeleke rejects FG’s advice, says Osun LG poll will go on as planned

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has vowed that the local government election in the state will go on as planned.

He said this while responding to the counsel of Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice.

In a statement on Thursday, the AGF had said the court had duly reinstated Local Government Chairmen who were elected under former Governor Gboyega Oyetola but removed through an Executive Order by the governor.

Fagbemi said it would be illegal to conduct local government elections in Osun before October when the tenure of the chairmen and councillors elected on the platform of the APC would expire.

But in a statement by Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke’s spokesperson, the governor said the people of the state were ready and there was no going back.

He reportedly said this while receiving a delegation of civil societies coalition who were in the state to monitor the local government elections.

“I welcome you all to Osun state. Our people are prepared for elections tomorrow. They yearn to have their choices as chairmen and councillors. OSSIEC has also done marvellous preparatory job according to reports at my disposal. Several political parties are participating and I believe there will be a level-playing ground for all to test their popularity with the masses,” the governor told the visiting election monitors.

On the controversy over the elections, the governor asserted that democracy is governed by rule of law and that nobody can assume the authority of the courts.

“My advice to all parties is that democracy is hinged on the rule of law and that nobody can assume the authority of the courts.

“My advice to all parties, including local and national stakeholders, is to abide by democratic norms. As for me and my people, we stand by the rule of law, not illegal self-help.

“Election is going to hold and the outcome will be a fast-tracked development at the local level. I urge our people to remain peaceful. Osun is a truly peaceful state.”