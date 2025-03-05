Adeleke meets Akande over Osun LG crisis

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke has met with former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, to brief him on the lingering local government crisis in the state.

The meeting, held at Akande’s residence in Ibadan, was aimed at finding a resolution to the conflict, which has seen the state government struggle to maintain control over the 30 local governments, many of which are now under opposition control.

The crisis began when Governor Adeleke removed local government chairmen who had been elected during the tenure of his predecessor, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. The Court of Appeal later nullified their removal, reinstating the APC chairmen who opposed the conduct of fresh elections.

An attempt to retake control of the councils two weeks ago resulted in violence, leaving several people dead, including the reinstated chairman of Irewole Local Government. Despite opposition from the APC and advisories from the federal government, the Osun State government proceeded with the elections, in which all PDP candidates were declared winners. However, the newly elected officials have been unable to assume office, as the reinstated APC chairmen remain in control.

Amid the tension, Governor Adeleke, accompanied by members of his cabinet, visited Akande, who is also a former governor of the state, in what was described as a “consultative meeting.”

Confirming the visit, the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, said Adeleke was engaging in a statewide briefing of stakeholders regarding the local government leadership dispute. He added that the governor also discussed key state and national issues with the former APC chairman.

Rasheed stated that Adeleke reaffirmed his commitment to the rule of law in resolving the crisis, urging all parties to avoid self-help and return to the courts to seek redress.

The governor also conveyed the Osun State government’s support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, highlighting the state’s collaboration with the federal government across various sectors.

In response, Akande welcomed the visit, commending Adeleke’s outreach despite their political differences. He urged all parties to uphold peace and adhere to the rule of law for the collective good of the state.