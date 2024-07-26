Adekunle Gold: I used to be a graphic designer until Olamide changed my story

Nigerian musician, Adekunle Kosoko better known by his stage name as Adekunle Gold, has expressed his gratitude to rapper Olamide for giving him a chance…

Nigerian musician, Adekunle Kosoko better known by his stage name as Adekunle Gold, has expressed his gratitude to rapper Olamide for giving him a chance at the YBNL music label.

In 2012, Olamide established YBNL, after releasing his second studio album, ‘YBNL’.

Adekunle Gold achieved his first music hit with ‘Sade’ in 2015.

He was signed to YBNL the same year, releasing his debut album ‘Gold’ before eventually leaving the label after his contract expired.

In a post via X on Thursday night, Adekunle Gold revealed that he started as a graphic designer and designed the YBNL logo, eventually becoming a part of the YBNL family.

“Thank you @olamide for giving that young graphic designer the chance to not only design the YBNL logo but to be a part of your family,” he wrote.

Responding, Olamide said: “Fam for life”

Taking to Instagram, Adekunle Gold thanked his fans for changing his life 8 years ago.

He wrote: “All I had was a dream. I knew I had a special gift and I said to myself, ‘the world must hear this, they must know my name, these stories I have to share must mean something to people, these songs must find a home in people’s hearts’ 8 years ago, my life changed forever!

“THERE IS NOTHING BETTER THAN GOLD! Thank you to all of you for believing and supporting me since Sade. All my love.”