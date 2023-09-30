Adebutu Vs Abiodun: Ogun tribunal judgement enters 11th hour

The ongoing judgement of the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in the petition filed by Ladi Adebutu of the People’s Democratic Party against the…

The ongoing judgement of the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in the petition filed by Ladi Adebutu of the People’s Democratic Party against the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has entered 11th hour.

The Hamidu Kunaza-led three-man tribunal commenced sitting at 9am for the delivery of judgement.

Our correspondent reports that as at 8pm, the tribunal was still delivering its judgement on the petition.

For about 11 hours, the tribunal judges did not go for a recess as they took turns to read the judgement.

Daily Trust reports allegations of non compliance, disenfranchisement of voters, non qualification of Abiodun has already been resolved in favor of the governor.

Daily Trust reports that the INEC had declared Abiodun winner after polling 276,298 votes, while Adebutu scored 262,38 and Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came distant third with 94,754 votes.

But, PDP and Adebutu dragged Abiodun and APC before the Tribunal, alleging that the governor did not win the majority of votes cast during the March 18 governorship election.

PDP and Adebutu in the petition marked, EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023 accused the INECof non-compliance to the Electoral Act and corrupt practices during the election.

The petitioners also alleged that elections were disrupted by thugs in over 99 polling units, disenfranchising over 40,000 voters from participating in the election.

Adebutu sought an order of the court to declare him as the winner of the election.

He also prayed the court to order the INEC to conduct fresh election in 99 polling units in 41 wards which cut across 16 Local government areas of the State where elections were either not held and/or cancelled due to disruption and over-voting.

It is expected that the final judgement would be delivered any moment soon.

