Adeboye speaks on AI image portraying him as ‘Alhaji’

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reacted to an image depicting him as an Alhaji.

A male figure who completes Hajj rituals on a holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia is regarded as an Alhaji.

Late last year, an AI-generated image depicting Adeboye as an Alhaji observing prayers in Mecca had surfaced online.

SPONSOR AD

The image showed Adeboye as a Muslim, clothed in Islamic garments, observing Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Oyebanji appoints Adebayo as Chief of Staff

‘Bishops musn’t die of hunger’, Adeboye defends Rolls Royce gift to Oyedepo

Reacting, Adeboye acknowledged the image, saying: “I’m sure many of you saw that picture showing me as an Alhaji.”

Adeboye spoke during the first Holy Ghost Night of 2025, held in the early hours of Saturday, according to Church Times Nigeria.