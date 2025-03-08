Adeboye: My close shave with death

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has narrated how his earthly journey almost seven years ago.

Speaking at the annual Special Holy Ghost Service, themed “Joy Unspeakable,” Adeboye shared the experience to express gratitude for God’s benevolence towards him and the ministry.

Adeboye recounted how he fell critically ill during one of the church’s annual “Let’s-Go-A-Fishing” evangelism programmes.

“Seven years ago, during this same programme, my body broke down completely due to the terrible road conditions. For the first time in my life, I spent Christmas Day in bed. The devil was certain he had finally got me. I collapsed in Ilesha, and to bring me back to the camp, we had to charter a helicopter. I was too weak to travel by road—if I had, I would not have made it.

“However, just as I was about to be airlifted, local miscreants attempted to prevent the helicopter from taking off.

“They clung to the helicopter, and in the process, one of the windows got torn. But by God’s grace, I managed to reach the camp. I had an assurance that if only I could get to the camp, I would recover. Seven years later, I am still here! I want you to thank God for sparing my life. Please, praise Him for me—give Him glory, honor, and adoration!”