News

Adebayo welcomes El-Rufai to SDP, says it’s time to liberate Nigerians 

Prince Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo
    By Baba Martins 
Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has welcomed the former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to the party.
In a post on his official X handle, @Pres_Adebayo, the SDP chieftain said it is time to liberate Nigerians from the insecurity prevailing in the country.
El-Rufai, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had earlier announced his defection from the APC to the SDP.
The ex-Kaduna governor cited a growing misalignment between his personal values and the current direction of the APC as the primary reason for his defection.
However, welcoming him into the SDP, Adebayo noted that with an avid worker like El-Rufai joining the party, the time had come to liberate Nigerians from the shackles of poverty and insecurity.
He said: “On behalf of the teeming members of the SDP and patriotic democrats, who believe in Nigeria and her promise of inevitable greatness, I heartily welcome my dear brother El-Rufai to our party.
“With the hardworking and sagacious Mallam joining our ranks, an avid worker for the people has been enlisted in our forces against poverty and insecurity.
“Now is the time for us to put our collective shoulders behind the efforts to fulfil Chapter 2 of the Constitution and rescue Nigerians from bad governance and underdevelopment to restore #HopeAgain 2027 to the suffering masses.”
