Adebayo triumphs at 6th BON sports classic amateur golf tourney

Sola Adebayo, a former competition secretary of the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja, emerged as the overall winner of the 6th BON Sports Classic amateur golf tournament.

The 2-day event which held at the IBB International Golf and Country Club saw participation from over 250 golfers, concluded on a high note with Adebayo clinching victory with an impressive gross score of 75.

Playing off a handicap of 8, Adebayo expressed his delight at the achievement, attributing his success to consistent practice.

SPONSOR AD

“I am very happy with my performance. Golf is a jealous game—if you don’t play regularly, you lose your touch,” he said.

Adebayo also commended the tournament for its focus on supporting the less privileged in society, saying, “The organizers have done a great job of using this event to encourage and uplift the underprivileged.”

Mrs. Bose Ngozi Onwuegbu, Chief Executive Officer of Bon Sports Promotions and Events Limited, shared her excitement about the event’s success. She emphasized the need for partnerships and sponsorships to further the tournament’s impact on society.

“I am overwhelmed by the turnout. Nearly 300 participants competed despite the challenging economic conditions. This tournament focuses on helping widows, orphans, and the underprivileged, and I urge everyone to extend support to those in need. We need to assist the government in eradicating poverty in the country. Fifty percent of the proceeds from this tournament will go into charity while we use the remaining fifty percent to organise next edition,” she stated.

Echoing her sentiments, the chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, lauded the tournament for its grassroots impact and pledged support for the growth of golf.

“This event has showcased grassroots talent. With golf now an Olympic sport, we can harness talents through initiatives like this to potentially win medals for the country. Developing all sports is a priority,” he remarked. ‘