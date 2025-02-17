Adebanjo strengthened relations between Afenifere, South-South – PANDEF

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has expressed shock and sadness over the demise of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a leader of the Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere.
The National Chairman of PANDEF, Ambassador Godknows Igali in a statement recalled the relationship between Afenifere and the forum, saying it was to Adebanjo’s credit that relations between the two groups flourished.
PANDEF extended the condolence of the PANDEF leader, Chief Edwin Clark as well as the people of the South-South geopolitical zone. The forum described Adebanjo “as a legendary icon and elder statesman who dedicated an extraordinary 96 years to activism, championing justice, equality, and freedom for the Nigerian people.”
The statement said, “The news of his demise has left us in deep sorrow as we struggle to come to terms with the loss of this distinguished lawyer, politician, and statesman, PANDEF recounts that he played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s history even predating its independence.
“Throughout his illustrious career, Pa Adebanjo was a steadfast advocate for democratic governance, human rights, and social justice. His relentless pursuit of a better Nigeria inspired generations to strive for excellence and demand accountability from their leaders.
“His contributions to the country’s struggle for independence, his role in shaping the Action Group and Afenifere, and his unwavering support for the marginalised and oppressed will forever be remembered….
“Our heartfelt condolences, especially of his personal friend and partner, Chief EK Clark, goes out to the family of Pa Ayo Adebanjo and the great people of the Yoruba nation who have lost a beloved son, leader, and champion. May they find solace in the enduring legacy he leaves behind for us all.”
