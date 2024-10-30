Addressing Nigeria’s cost of living crisis: A strategic, sustainable approach

Founder of TEXEM & Senior Lecturer at Sheffield Business School and Advisory Board Member of the London Business School Africa Society

The rising cost of living presents a formidable challenge for the people of Nigeria. However, this challenge is not unique to Nigeria. Globally, many countries are grappling with inflationary pressures due to a combination of geopolitics and the fiscal fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted food and energy supplies, while tensions in the Middle East exacerbate global oil price volatility. Countries such as the United Kingdom have experienced sharp inflationary spikes, Sri Lanka faced severe food shortages, and Argentina continues to endure hyperinflation. As Nigeria embarks on economic reforms—including the reduction of subsidy payment and the flotation of the Naira—these challenges must be mitigated through innovative strategies across the short, medium, and long term.

This strategic roadmap offers actionable solutions for Nigeria, focusing on alleviating immediate pressures while building sustainable growth frameworks for the future. Every intervention must not only be informed by global lessons but must also be adapted to Nigeria’s context. The moment is ripe for impactful, transformative change, enabling Nigeria to emerge stronger, charting a path toward an inclusive, sustainable future for its citizens. Alongside these strategies, funding mechanisms will ensure these interventions are practical and impactful.

Empowering Leadership through Strategic Capacity Development

A pivotal element in addressing the cost-of-living crisis is enhancing the strategic capacity of Nigeria’s leaders. Investing in leadership development programs empowers policymakers to adopt holistic and strategic solutions. For instance, countries like Singapore have implemented rigorous leadership training, resulting in visionary policies that drive economic success. In Nigeria, seeking uncommon strategic insights focused on leadership excellence can equip leaders with the skills to navigate complex economic landscapes, fostering innovative approaches to inflation, unemployment, and poverty.

Cultivating the Right Mindset for Sustainable Economic Growth

Equally important is fostering a progressive mindset among leaders that prioritises sustainable economic growth. This involves embracing transparency, accountability, and a commitment to long-term development over short-term gains. Rwanda’s remarkable transformation, driven by leadership that values sustainability and inclusiveness, serves as a compelling example. Nigerian leaders can adopt similar principles, promoting policies that encourage investment, diversify the economy, and enhance the quality of life for all citizens.

Short-Term Strategies: Immediate Relief for Citizens

In the short term, providing quick relief to vulnerable citizens is essential to cushion the impact of higher living costs. One of the most effective ways to achieve this is through direct cash transfers. India demonstrated the efficacy of this approach during the COVID-19 pandemic by disbursing payments to over 200 million women under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana scheme. A similar initiative in Nigeria, targeted at the poorest households, would offer immediate relief and help prevent households from slipping into deeper poverty.

Additionally, temporary tax reductions on essential goods can lower retail prices and ease the burden on consumers. For instance, Kenya temporarily reduced VAT from 16% to 14% during the pandemic to help citizens cope with rising costs. Nigeria could adopt a similar approach by reducing import duties on staple foods and essential products. (There is already in place an ineffective zero duty on food. Government should check her own policies for effectiveness and self-correct.)

Another immediate intervention is providing subsidies for public transportation. With transport costs constituting a significant portion of household expenses, subsidies can ease commuting costs. Germany exemplified this with its €9 monthly public transport ticket, a move that was widely appreciated for making travel more affordable. Proper implementation and funding of the conversion and adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for public transport could also be explored with vigour. The government should make the kits for conversion cheaper by working directly with manufacturers or, better still, encouraging them to start producing locally.

To prevent market distortions, the government—especially at the state level—must monitor prices and curtail hoarding. India’s proactive market surveillance, particularly on essential commodities like onions and pulses, has shown that monitoring systems can stabilize prices and prevent panic buying. Nigeria should implement similar anti-hoarding policies, supported by sanctions for violators.

The government can also release more strategic reserves of food and fuel to counteract supply disruptions and stabilize prices. The United States’ decision to release oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve in 2022 eased global fuel prices, a model Nigeria could replicate with its grain and petroleum reserves.

Furthermore, introducing price caps on essential medicines and healthcare services will ensure affordability in the short term. South Africa’s Single Exit Price policy for medicines provides an example of how government intervention can keep healthcare accessible for citizens.

Finally, community feeding programs can offer immediate relief to vulnerable populations. Brazil’s Zero Hunger Program successfully used community kitchens to provide meals to those in need. Nigeria could expand its school feeding programs and establish community kitchens to support the most affected populations. -This should be negotiated into Corporate Social Responsibility mandates for corporations. The government should minimise direct involvement in such activities to reduce the risk of corruption.

Medium-Term Strategies: Building Resilience through Strategic Investments

Medium-term strategies are crucial to foster economic resilience and prevent future crises. One priority is to boost local production through agricultural support. Ethiopia’s Agricultural Transformation Agency exemplifies how targeted interventions—such as improved seed distribution and farming techniques—can increase food production and reduce dependency on imports. Nigeria can leverage its agricultural potential by providing farmers with access to better inputs and technical training.

Encouraging small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through financial incentives and business development support will stimulate job creation and income growth. Malaysia’s SME Masterplan successfully facilitated economic growth and employment by providing capital and training to entrepreneurs. Nigeria should prioritize similar initiatives, focusing on sectors with high growth potential.

Investment in public transportation infrastructure can alleviate commuting costs while addressing urban congestion. Colombia’s TransMilenio system in Bogotá improved mobility for millions of citizens and reduced their transport expenses. Expanding Nigeria’s public transportation network, especially in urban centers, will similarly lower commuting costs. Encouraging all subnational governments to build suitable mass transit networks—whether rail, buses, or trams—powered by CNG, renewable electricity, or diesel, is essential.

Supporting renewable energy adoption is another essential medium-term strategy. Morocco’s investment in solar energy through the Noor Ouarzazate Solar Complex created jobs and lowered energy costs. Nigeria can incentivize renewable energy solutions—such as solar panels in rural areas—to reduce reliance on expensive fossil fuels. Indeed, Nigeria has massive potential for solar energy nationwide and wind energy in the North-West and North-East is crucial. Sub-national governments should start building medium to large solar and wind farms for power generation. New legislation allows every state to generate and sell power.

Food price stabilization funds can provide a buffer during periods of price volatility. Indonesia’s State Logistics Agency (Bulog) stabilizes rice prices by managing reserves and offering subsidies. Nigeria could establish a similar fund for key staples to cushion against market fluctuations.

To address housing costs, developing affordable housing programs is vital. Singapore’s Housing and Development Board provides affordable homes for over 80% of its population. Nigeria could partner with private developers to build affordable housing units and offer mortgage subsidies to middle- and low-income families.

Finally, strengthening social safety nets through expanded welfare programs, such as unemployment benefits and health insurance, will protect vulnerable citizens from economic shocks. Chile’s Solidarity and Social Investment Fund offers a model of comprehensive social support that Nigeria can emulate to enhance the well-being of its population.

Long-Term Strategies: Building a Sustainable, Inclusive Economy

For long-term stability, Nigeria must focus on diversifying the economy. The UAE’s success in reducing its reliance on oil by investing in tourism, aviation, and finance offers a blueprint for Nigeria. Developing sectors such as technology, manufacturing, security and agriculture will reduce economic vulnerability and provide sustainable employment opportunities.

Investing in education and skill development is essential for creating a skilled workforce capable of thriving in a modern economy. South Korea’s emphasis on education and skills training propelled its economic growth and technological leadership. Nigeria should prioritize educational reform, focusing on vocational training and digital skills to prepare its youth for the future.

Promoting industrialization will further enhance domestic production and reduce dependency on imports. China’s focus on manufacturing has transformed it into the “world’s factory,” creating millions of jobs and making goods more affordable. Nigeria can adopt a similar approach by fostering manufacturing hubs and offering incentives to investors.

Advancing agricultural technology is another long-term strategy that will increase productivity and food security. The Netherlands’ leadership in agricultural innovation enabled it to become the world’s second-largest exporter of agricultural products. Nigeria should invest in research and technology to enhance farming practices and boost yields.

Expanding renewable energy infrastructure is critical for reducing energy costs and environmental impact. Denmark’s investment in wind energy, which now supplies nearly half of the country’s electricity, is a testament to the potential of renewable energy. Nigeria can pursue large-scale renewable projects to diversify its energy sources.

Building comprehensive social welfare systems will ensure that citizens are protected from future economic downturns. Sweden’s extensive welfare programs have contributed to low poverty rates and a high standard of living. Nigeria should develop robust systems of healthcare, education, and unemployment insurance to support its citizens.

Strengthening economic governance and anti-corruption measures is essential to attract foreign investment and ensure efficient resource allocation. Botswana’s anti-corruption efforts have resulted in sustained economic growth and investor confidence. Nigeria must prioritize governance reforms to build a transparent and efficient economy.

Funding the Solutions: Realistic, Implementable Approaches

Funding these initiatives requires innovative strategies. Nigeria can explore public-private partnerships (PPPs) to fund infrastructure projects, replicating the success of India’s PPP model for highways. Tax reform—including better collection of existing taxes—can improve government revenues, as seen in Rwanda’s efforts to digitize tax collection. The Federal Government’s tax reform committee’s recommendations should be thoroughly reviewed and implemented accordingly.

Nigeria could also issue more diaspora bonds to leverage contributions from Nigerians abroad, following Ethiopia’s successful use of such bonds to fund infrastructure projects. Debt restructuring and relief negotiations with international creditors, similar to Argentina’s approach, will free up funds for domestic priorities. More funding initiatives like Sukuk bonds for road construction, successfully utilized by the previous Ministry of Works, should be explored.

The government can increase revenue through state asset privatization, as seen in Saudi Arabia’s partial privatization of Saudi Aramco. Carbon credits and environmental levies offer another source of revenue, with countries like Canada generating income from carbon taxes. However, we must assess whether we have viable assets left to sell off, aside from the refineries and federal government owned real estate.

Furthermore, Nigeria should strengthen foreign direct investment (FDI) frameworks, following Singapore’s model of attracting investors through incentives and policy stability. Remittance facilitation can also enhance foreign exchange reserves, as the Philippines has done by encouraging overseas workers to remit funds.

Conclusion: A Sustainable Future for Nigeria

While the reduction of the payment of subsidies and the flotation of the Naira have presented challenges, they also offer an opportunity for Nigeria to embark on meaningful economic reforms. By empowering leaders through strategic capacity development and cultivating the right mindset toward sustainable growth, Nigeria can effectively implement these short, medium, and long-term strategies. Examples from around the world highlight the transformative impact of visionary leadership and strategic planning.

By adopting these strategies, Nigeria can reduce the cost of living, create more employment, improve national security, build a resilient economy, and improve the well-being of its citizens. Strategic funding mechanisms will ensure these initiatives are realistic and sustainable. With political will, effective implementation, and empowered leadership, Nigeria can emerge stronger, charting a path toward inclusive and sustainable growth.