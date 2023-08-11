Address lopsided recruitment against FCT, Rep Urges commission

The member representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Joshua Chinedu Obika, has urged the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to address the…

The member representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Joshua Chinedu Obika, has urged the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to address the lop-sidedness against Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in its recruitment process.

He made the call when he paid a courtesy call to the Commissioner representing FCT and Niger State in the Commission, Mallam Shehu Umar Danyaya on Thursday.

Obika lamented that Abuja was allotted only one-third of what the states receive during recruitment exercises which he said was not backed by any law that warrants any ground on why the FCT should be treated as such.

He said the fact that Abuja is the Federal Capital and hosting the seat of power and the federal government agencies as well as its sacrifices in terms of land and other resources, should be given special consideration compared to the states when it comes to recruitment.

He, therefore, appealed to the commission to take urgent measures to redress the lop-sidedness in the interest of fairness and justice.

He said: “It is very worrisome to observe that Abuja is downgraded into a third-rate status when it comes to recruitment into the federal civil service”.

The lawmaker also welcomed the recent appointment of a minister from the FCT describing it as a positive recognition of the long-standing demand by the residents for proper consideration and representation in the Federal Executive Council.

He acknowledged that whenever there are vacancies in the federal civil service, FCT is allotted one-third of whatever is given to the states of the federation.

