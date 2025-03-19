Address issues raised by Uguamaye, ex-guber candidate tells FG

A sole female candidate in Edo 2024 governorship election, Ms Patience Key, has advised the federal government to address issues raised by a female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, Ushie Uguamaye, in a viral video.

Key, the President of Nigerians in Diaspora Chamber of Commerce, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the issues raised by Uguamaye were true reflection of the realities in Nigeria.

She added that Uguamaye’s candid expression highlighted the terrible governance and deteriorating economic condition, and mirrored the experiences and frustrations of millions of Nigerians who daily face poverty, insecurity, injustice, and systemic neglect.

“Her courage to openly articulate the pain and suffering of our people should not be silenced or met with intimidation by the NYSC or any governmental institution,” she said.

The former Chairman, Board of Directors, Nigerians in Diaspora Organization Americas, USA, said that it was true that inflation in Nigeria was skyrocketing, businesses collapsing, adding that average Nigerians could not afford basic necessities.

“Japa Syndrome is a national crisis—our brightest minds, our best doctors, our most talented professionals are fleeing Nigeria in droves because they have lost hope in a system that has failed them,” she said.

Key said that rather summoning and threatening Rita, the Nigerian government should listen, engage, and work with her to address the issues she has highlighted.