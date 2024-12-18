ADC warns members against defecting to other parties

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it would descend hard on defecting members, stressing that it would no longer serve as a special purpose vehicle for politicians to achieve their political ambition and defect to other parties.

ADC National Chairman, Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu, gave the warning during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party yesterday.

The ADC have been fielding presidential candidates since 2007, but they all left the party after losing the elections. Nwosu also said lack of political ideology by Nigerian politicians was responsible for defections, but said the ADC would not tolerate such anymore.

Speaking about the 2027 general election, Nwosu said, “We must forge big alliances like the one we are forging with PRP. I want us to come with the heart of love. By 2027, our party will become the number one party in Nigeria.”

He, however, disclosed that through the intervention of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the party has been able to resolve its differences and unite the majority of its members.