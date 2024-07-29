ADC vows to join national protest on hunger

The Leadership of African Democratic Congress ( ADC) has vowed to join the planned national hunger protest on August 1. National Chairman of ADC, Chief…

The Leadership of African Democratic Congress ( ADC) has vowed to join the planned national hunger protest on August 1.

National Chairman of ADC, Chief Raph Nwosu, who stated this on Monday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, during the commissioning of the new office and inauguration of Akwa Ibom State Executives of the party and State Working Committee.

He said the All Progressives Party (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have failed the country.

Nwosu stated that the protest signified the failure of the two parties which have governed the country for the past 24 years, saying the party would join hands with other parties to salvage the situation.

He wondered why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was trying “to use money” and security apparatus to stop the protest across the country, saying it shows the President was afraid of the strike.

“Why are you people scared of protest? You are telling people who are hungry not to strike? And you have marshalled security apparatuses, every arsenal to stop that strike, moving money from legislators to everywhere, the executive members of the cabinet have been giving money to stop the strike.

“Why can’t you bring the money for people to find food to eat, is it a democracy or dictatorship? If they are not able to pacify Nigerians, I will make sure that I, the National Chairman of ADC will be on the road with Nigerians because the people own the state. The state don’t own the people. Nigerians are tired of the two parties. APC and PDP, Nigerians are tired of them.”

While speaking, State Chairman of the party, Mr Dick Udom, said ADC was ready to win the 2027 gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections.

“The two big parties have failed the people and they are eager to give us a chance to make the difference in 2027. We are not going to rest on our oars until we achieve that goal,” he said.

On his part, the newly appointed member, Board of Trustee, ADC from Akwa Ibom state, Dr Godwin Umontuen, said the party has remained steadfast in advocacy and defense of good governance in Nigeria.

Umontuen said the party will make a difference in the 2027 elections by being in the forefront of governance in Nigeria.