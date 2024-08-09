ADC urges Tinubu to address economic hardship

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to listen to protesting Nigerians and…

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to listen to protesting Nigerians and immediately address the economic hardship being experienced in the country.

He gave the advice while featuring on the AIT Television morning programme.

Nwosu said the economic policies of Tinubu led by the federal government were suffocating Nigerians, calling on him to be proactive in his approach to tackle the challenge.

He said if the money the federal government spent on trying to stop the protest and palliatives were channelled properly, it would have gone a long way in addressing hunger in the country.

“How do we deal with our issues? Proactiveness is critical to leadership. The president should be proactive. Moving forward, I wish we could be more proactive, Nigerians came out and spoke, people died, a lot of people are dying on the street, go to the mortuary, people are filled there, people cannot pay for their bills, so the president should listen to Nigerians,” he said.

He urged the APC led government to focus on wealth creation for the people and avoid introducing policies that could cripple the nation.

Nwosu expressed disappointment that the opposition was not doing enough to check the excesses of the APC government,

He called on opposition political party leaders in the country to rise to the occasion and hold the government accountable.

Organizers of #End bad governance had embarked on a ten day protest against hunger and bad governance beginning from August 1st to August 10, demanding for a reversal of the removal of fuel subsidy and reduction of cost of governance amongst others.

The party chieftain criticized the efforts of the All Progressive Congress, APC led by the federal government to stiff protesters , saying that it was undemocratic for any Democratic government to bar its citizens from protesting bad policies.