ADC distances self from LP, PDP’s call for election annulment

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dissociated itself from calls by opposition parties in the country for the conduct of fresh elections.

Earlier in the day, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party asked the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, to step aside.

At a joint press conference held in Abuja, the parties joined by some representatives of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) alleged that the presidential and National Assembly elections were marred with violence, rigging and intimidation of voters.

Julius Abure, Chairman of LP, who spoke on their behalf said: “Section 60 sub-section 5 of the Electoral Act says that the presiding officer shall transfer the results, including total number of accredited voter and the results of the ballots in a manner as prescribed by the commission. A failure to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the guidelines makes it imperative that all results recently uploaded on the IReV portal must be updated before they are announced.

“We therefore call on Yakubu to step aside from his role.”

But the ADC in a statement by Senator Mrs. Patricia Akwashiki, its Board of Trustees Chairman, said the demands of the parties is not the position of the ADC.

The statement, titled, ‘Leave ADC out of your fight’, reads: “My attention has been drawn to a press statement issued by the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, on behalf of the Labour Party, Peoples Democratic Party and the African Democratic Congress.

“They demanded that the INEC Chairman step down from his position and that fresh elections should be conducted. This is not the position of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Ralph Nwosu who is the immediate past Chairman of the ADC does not speak for the ADC and cannot speak for the ADC.

“We cannot be party to any action that will undermine the integrity of INEC or lead to a breakdown of law and order. When the final results are announced by INEC, we will have an informed reaction. The ADC will not be a party to any attempt to truncate the ongoing electoral process. All parties to this process must remain law abiding and remember that the Electoral Act clearly spells out guidelines for redress.”