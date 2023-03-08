Adamu meets APC govs, others ahead gov’ship poll

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday met with governors who are members of the party ahead of…

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday met with governors who are members of the party ahead of this Saturday’s governorship and state houses of assembly elections.

Some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) were part of the closed-door meeting held at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Journalists were not briefed at the end of the meeting but top sources at the party’s headquarters hinted to our correspondent last night that it was a strategy meeting ahead of this Saturday’s elections.

It was hinted that the meeting was held to resolve contentious issues in some states ahead of the polls.

Sources confirmed that the meeting discussed how APC bigwigs in some states were not working for candidates of the party and the way forward.

A top source said, “Adamu was specifically concerned that some states didn’t have money for the election and that some of the candidates were not well funded. In some states, money has been approved, but they were yet to access it. These were some of the challenges highlighted.”