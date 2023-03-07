Adamu meets APC governors days to guber poll

Governors who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently meeting with the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, ahead of this Saturday’s…

Governors who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently meeting with the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, ahead of this Saturday’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

The closed-door meeting is taking place at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Apart from Adamu, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) are in attendance.

Many APC governors are seeking reelection on Saturday. Opposition parties gained momentum in some APC-controlled states during the February 25 Presidential and parliamentary elections.

States such as Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Nasarawa, Plateau went to the opposition in the election, though they are under the control of the ruling party.

It is expected that the victory of the ruling party in the coming elections would be discussed at the meeting.

National Secretary of the APC, Iyiola Omisore; Deputy Senate President and Delta APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; APC governorship candidate in Rivers State, Tonye Cole; Abubakar Sadiq, former Chief of Air Staff, who is the APC guber candidate in Bauchi, are among those attending the meeting.

Governors of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru; and Zamfara, Bello Matawalle, are also at the meeting.