Adams, Oghoje win big at Ikeja Golf Corporate Challenge

The 2025 Ikeja Golf Corporate Challenge Cup concluded in grand style over the weekend, with Yusuf Adams claiming victory in the Xpress Payment Solution category after scoring 233 points, surpassing rivals Biodun Hassan, Oseni Jide, and Jimoh Ogundare.

The two-day Xpress MTS event crowned Ufuoma Oghoje as its champion, with a total of 222 points, ahead of Abdulrasheed Adebisi, Afolabi Kola, and Mojeed Aberuagba. Similarly, Fred Appah emerged victorious in the ADL Solutions category, also scoring 222, outclassing Amusa Kelani, Ayuba Abubakar, and Lynda Obieze.

Omini Ofen dominated the Consolidated Hallmark Insurance event with 220 points, beating Bayo Alli, Ojo Babatunde, and Eddy Efekoha. Meanwhile, Gbenga Ayodele claimed the Yoke Solution event title, scoring 219 points to edge out Arun Sharma, Fawze A. Talal, and Bidemi Babatunde Ojo.

Speaking during the prize presentation, Ikeja Golf Club Captain Babatunde Ojo described the Corporate Challenge as a signature event designed to foster camaraderie among corporate entities.

“It brings together different corporate entities where we compete. It is also give us the avenue to share in the spirit of playing the game of golf. This year’s edition has been quite interesting. We have a lot of new corporate entities who are participating for the first time and in total I believe we have about 25 companies ranging from different sectors in the national economy. So it is quite an interesting tournament this year. The tournament is getting better every year. And we have been having a series of tournaments. It has been a busy golfing year for us,” Ojo stated.

On his part, Competition Secretary of Ikeja Golf Club, Ejiro Ogomigo, who is chief convener of the Corporate Challenge 2025, revealed that different dimensions have been taken in terms of the energy “we put into it.”

“It is 36-holes event. We have 25 teams and each team has four players each. The players have been going across the entire country, with a majority from Ikeja. And the entire players, (first to third), have the winnings, which is a billboard at different trade locations in the golf course. This gives participants brand awareness.

“We have teams from construction, manufacturing as well as teams from consultancy. In this edition, we have billboards from first to third positions, which are quite expensive. So if you are paying to play in a tournament for a token, and then you get a billboard that costs 10 times the value that you have put in, I think it is a win-win position for those that have won the championship,” he stated.