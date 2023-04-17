Adamawa: We will protest until collation resumes, PDP supporters vow

By Amina Abdullahi The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have taken to the streets to protest against the declaration of Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have taken to the streets to protest against the declaration of Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the winner of the Adamawa 2023 guber.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Hudu Ari, had on Sunday morning declared Binani winner of the governorship election in the state, while collation of results of the supplementary election held on Saturday was still ongoing.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) overruled Ari’s declaration, suspended the collation and summoned him to the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The Monday protest started at the PDP Fresh Air office next to the pedestrian bridge and ended at the INEC head office in Dougerei.

Leading the protest, Deputy Campaign Director, Felix Tangwama, said they would continue to protest untill the collation resumes and results are declared.

He said, “Adamawa citizens are demanding that the collation continue so that there would be peace in Adamawa.

“We are not happy with what Hudu and those in support of him did. Those that are supposed to enforce the law are sitting there with him. This is illegal, shameful and condemnable and those involved should be sanctioned and prosecuted.

“Therefore, we are here to stage a protest and we want to assure INEC that we will protest every day until the collation of results continues.

“Results are on the IREV and we would like to see the magic that can be used to change the results on the INEC Portal.”