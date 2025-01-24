Adamawa vows to Prosecute Parents Who Deny Children Access to Education

The Adamawa State Government has announced plans to prosecute parents who deny their children access to education.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Umar Garba Pella, following a closed-door meeting with key stakeholders in the education sector.

The meeting, convened by the state’s Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, took place at the conference hall of her office on Tuesday.

He said the high-level engagement aimed to strategize on improving the education sector in line with the investments made by the state government under Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s leadership.

Speaking after the meeting, Dr. Pella emphasized the state government’s commitment to addressing the issue of out-of-school children.

He disclosed that a monitoring and evaluation committee had been set up to ensure better oversight and effective learning in schools, stressing that parents who obstruct their children’s access to education would face legal action.

Dr. Pella, who also delivered the opening remarks, expressed concerns about the education sector’s performance despite significant investments.

He called for better coordination and greater effort to achieve the desired outcomes.

He praised Governor Fintiri as a results-oriented leader with zero tolerance for underperformance and underscored the need for all stakeholders to work together towards improving the education system.

The meeting was attended by top education officials, including the Permanent Secretary, Directors, and executives from the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), as well as representatives from the Post-Primary Schools Management Board, Education Secretaries, and initiating principals from across the 21 local governments in the state.