Adamawa Unveils Groundbreaking Gender Equality Policy in Education

The Adamawa State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, in collaboration with the Jami Al Hakeem Foundation (JHF), has officially launched the Adamawa State Policy on Gender in Education—a transformative initiative designed to promote gender equality and address disparities in the education sector.

The launch event brought together key education stakeholders, including Dr. Murtala Umar Babayi, Executive Chairman of the Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (ADSUBEB), along with several directors from the board. Their presence underscored the state’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable education system.

This landmark initiative was made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Jami Al Hakeem Foundation and the Malala Fund, whose support has been instrumental in advancing gender-responsive education policies in Adamawa State.

By introducing this policy, the state government is taking a significant step toward ensuring every child, regardless of gender, has equal access to quality education. The initiative aligns with broader efforts to eliminate barriers that hinder both girls and boys from fully participating in the learning process.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s administration continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to educational development, not only through policy formulation but also by investing in infrastructure, teacher training, and student welfare.

The Adamawa State Policy on Gender in Education is expected to have a far-reaching impact, fostering inclusivity, bridging educational gaps, and empowering future generations. By prioritizing gender equality in education, Adamawa State is setting a precedent for sustainable development and social progress.