Adamawa State Cracks Down on Scavenging with Executive Order

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has signed an executive order banning scavenging activities across Adamawa State, effective August 14, 2024.

The order applies to all 21 local government areas and defines scavenging as rummaging through waste or engaging in activities that constitute a nuisance or health hazard.

Violators face arrest, prosecution, and penalties, including six months’ imprisonment, a fine of ₦100,000, or both.

Security agents have been empowered to enforce the order, and those who interfere with its execution may face additional charges under the federal constitution and state penal code.

Governor Fintiri warned that the state government will not tolerate activities compromising citizens’ health, safety, and well-being, and urged cooperation in maintaining a clean environment.

The executive order aims to address concerns about public health and safety, and demonstrates the state government’s commitment to enforcing measures that protect its citizens.