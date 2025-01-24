Adamawa recorded 582 right violations in 2024 – NHRC

No fewer than 582 cases of right violations, including Gender-Based Violence (GBV) were recorded in Adamawa State in one year, the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) has said.

Mss Grace Mamza, the NHRC state coordinator disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yola.

She said the incidents, which were the highest ever recorded in the state, were committed between January and December, 2024.

Mamza identified family abandonment, domestic violence, forced marriage, abuse of rights to dignity and GBV among the most violations recorded in the period under review.