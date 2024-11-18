Adamawa police to carry out shooting range exercise

Residents of Adamawa State, particularly those living within the vicinity of the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) Base along Mubi road in Girei Local Government Area, have been advised to steer clear of the area on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

This is as the Adamawa State Police Command said they will be conducting a one-day shooting range exercise from 6 am to 6 pm.

This was contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, on Saturday.

The police charge residents of Nas Radio station, Sangere FUTY, Federal Housing Hayin Gada, and surrounding areas not to panic at the sound of gunfire during the exercise.

Commissioner of Police CP Dankombo Morris expressed appreciation for the understanding and cooperation of the public, assuring them of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property.