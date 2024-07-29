Adamawa PDP Disavows Planned Hunger Protest, Cites Security Concerns

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State has distanced itself from the planned nationwide hunger protest, warning its members against participating in the demonstration.…

At an emergency stakeholders meeting attended by party chieftains and 226 ward chairmen at the Government House in Yola on Wednesday, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri emphasized the need for peaceful expression of grievances, citing the fragile security situation in the country.

Fintiri, represented by Secretary to the State Government Barrister Awwal Tukur, assured that his administration is working to alleviate the suffering of the people, but stressed that the government will not allow a breakdown of law and order.

“The right to express grievances is guaranteed, but it must be done peacefully,” Fintiri said. “I urge you to educate the people at the grassroots on the dangers of this planned protest to Adamawa and Nigeria as a whole.”

State PDP Chairman Barrister Tahir Shehu cautioned against a repeat of the devastating consequences of the Endsars protest, while Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Chairman Suleiman Ahmed vowed that council chairmen will prevent the protest from holding in their areas.

The party noted concerns over potential violence and hijack by hoodlums, amidst the country’s security challenges.